Dinesh Vijan moves Pooja Meri Jaan's release date for Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Updated on: 14 October,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say makers of Pooja Meri Jaan have pushed its release from Nov to next year to focus on Vicky-led Sambhaji biopic, Chhaava

Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur

Dinesh Vijan moves Pooja Meri Jaan's release date for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava
One tackles the subject of stalking and the other is a historical drama about a celebrated king. With both bringing important stories to the screen, releasing one on the back of another makes little sense. That seems to be the belief of producer Dinesh Vijan too, who has Pooja Meri Jaan and Chhaava in the pipeline. Which is why he has apparently had a change of plans. Sources tell us that Pooja Meri Jaan, starring Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur, was initially being considered for a November release, but has now been pushed to early 2025. “It is a special film for Dinesh because it belongs to a genre that his production house hasn’t explored so far. He was looking for the right time to bring the film to cinemas, and has finally slotted it for early 2025,” says a source. 


A still from the film


Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which is a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, isn’t the only reason why Navjot Gulati’s directorial venture was pushed. The insider says that the makers felt the last quarter of 2024 was packed. “November has two big Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On the first Friday of December, Vicky will bring Chhaava to the big screen. The team wants to do justice to the ambitious biopic, in terms of promotions and buzz. With Varun Dhawan’s Baby John coming on Christmas, Pooja Meri Jaan’s team felt it deserved breathing space. They didn’t want such an important message to be lost in the flurry of big-ticket, mainstream releases. Pushing it to next year felt right.”


