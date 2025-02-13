Adarsh Gourav says essaying the role of Nasir Shaikh, who started a unique filmmaking culture with his low-budget movies, in Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon has reignited his desire to turn director

Adarsh Gourav in Superboys of Malegaon

Why do artistes pursue their art despite obstacles thrown their way? Passion for their craft, perhaps. It’s something Adarsh Gourav identifies with. That’s why Superboys of Malegaon, which reflects the real-life story of Nasir Shaikh, resonated with the actor. “Nasir Shaikh’s journey is a testament to the power of passion, and how someone with limited resources but boundless creativity can create their own path. Nasir wanted to make films against all odds, driven by nothing but love for the craft. In some ways, it takes you back to the basics—why you do what you do,” he reflects.

Superboys of Malegaon’s trailer dropped yesterday. With the Gourav, Shashank Arora and Viineet Kumar Siingh-starrer, director Reema Kagti takes us into the small town of Maharashtra where Shaikh and his friends make low-budget films like Malegaon Ke Sholay and Malegaon Ka Don, thus starting a unique filmmaking culture. As Gourav reunites with Kagti and producer Zoya Akhtar after Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), he considers working with them educational. “They have a knack for telling human stories with depth and sincerity. For me, this role is about honouring the spirit of dreamers like Nasir, who prove that where there’s a story to tell, there is always a way to tell it. That’s also the story of Reema and Zoya. I see them as visionary filmmakers because they always bring underdog stories to the forefront.”

Bringing Shaikh’s filmmaking struggles and triumphs to screen has also reminded Gourav of his goal. He shares, “My desire has always been to explore all aspects of creative arts, and directing is a natural step. Maybe there is a film in me, waiting to happen. I know making a movie is hard, but Nasir made cinema with minimal resources and maximum heart. Playing him and how he navigates filmmaking with limited budgets, local actors, and raw talent reminded me that cinema is not about grand sets and massive productions; at its core, it’s the emotions it evokes. This film has reignited my curiosity about filmmaking. I see myself eventually stepping into direction because I want to tell stories that push boundaries and are deeply human. For now, I’m focused on honing my craft as an actor, but the idea of directing is always at the back of my mind. When the time is right, I’ll take that leap.”