Directed by Reema Kagti, the film features a highly talented and versatile ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles Inspired by a true story, Superboys of Malegaon, weaves a compelling narrative brought to life through powerful performances

Still from Superboys of Malegaon

Amazon MGM Studios, along with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, today unveiled the delightful and mesmerizing theatrical trailer of its highly anticipated Original movie, Superboys of Malegaon. Inspired by a true story, the film is set in Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra, and chronicles the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker who, along with his friends, revitalizes the town by transforming it into a hub of filmmaking passion. An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The movie is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover. . It features a highly talented ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singh, Manjiri Pupala, Muskkaan Jaferi and Riddhi Kumar. Superboys of Malegaon is set to premiere in theatres across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand on February 28.

Superboys of Malegaon trailer

The trailer of Superboys of Malegaon, sweeps the viewers into a heartwarming journey of dreams, resilience, and cinematic magic. It introduces Nasir Shaikh, a dreamer from the small town of Malegaon, where movies provide an escape from the grind of daily life. Inspired by these movies, Nasir sets out to transform Malegaon into Bollywood, armed with bold ideas, out-of-the-box thinking, and a spirited group of friends. Together, they embark on a mission to create a movie for the people of Malegaon, made in Malegaon. The trailer captures laugh-out-loud auditions, ingenious filmmaking hacks, and a whirlwind of emotions and determination as they tackle the challenges life throws their way. Superboys of Malegaon is a moving and uplifting story of friendship, passion, and the power of dreaming big, proving that creativity knows no boundaries.

What makers have to say about Superboys of Malegaon

“Superboys of Malegaon, celebrated at TIFF and the BFI London Film Festival, is a shining example of the universal appeal of authentic Indian narratives”, said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “Its theatrical release across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand marks a landmark moment as Amazon MGM's first Indian original film to debut in cinemas globally. This exciting step reflects our commitment to delivering bold, diverse, and thought-provoking stories to audiences worldwide. We’re deeply grateful to our incredible collaborators, Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, for bringing this extraordinary journey to life, and we can’t wait to share this uplifting tale on the big screen!”

Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, Excel Entertainment, shared, “Superboys of Malegaon is a celebration of dreams and resilience—universal emotions that everyone can relate to. We are excited to collaborate with Amazon MGM Studios to bring this inspiring story to theatres. We hope the film resonates deeply with the audience and touches millions of hearts. This story is a powerful reminder of the limitless potential of hope, creativity, and the human spirit.”

“As filmmakers, our goal has always been to create meaningful films that resonate not only with audiences in India but also with people around the world,” said Farhan Akhtar, producer, Excel Entertainment. “Superboys of Malegaon is a heartwarming story that demonstrates how no dream is too big if you work hard enough to make it come true. We are thrilled to have collaborated with Amazon MGM Studios to bring this incredible project to life. From its journey through international film festivals and screenings to its upcoming theatrical release, Superboys of Malegaon celebrates the power of storytelling to unite people across the world.”

Zoya Akhtar, Producer, Tiger Baby, I am excited to collaborate with Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios to bring this inspirational story to life— one that celebrates the human need to create art no matter what the circumstances are and the love that Superboys has received at various global screenings just reaffirms how universal that feeling is.

Reema Kagti, Director and Producer, Tiger Baby commented, "Superboys of Malegaon is a story about power of the underdog and the magic of cinema. The film is not just about the origins of Malegaon filmmaking; it’s about the dreams, the young filmmakers and their town built along the way. We are excited to bring this unique story to the big screen, one that is inspired by the incredible journey of people who created magic with limited resources, but endless dreams and determination.”

Superboys of Malegaon has garnered global acclaim, winning hearts and receiving widespread praise. At its world premiere during the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2024, it earned a standing ovation from a packed auditorium, highlighting its emotional impact. It also captivated audiences at the 68th BFI London Film Festival and left a lasting impression at the 4th Red Sea Film Festival. Recently, it shone at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival, receiving a special mention in the Young Cineaste segment. With its compelling narrative, emotional depth, and powerful storytelling, this comedy-drama has left a lasting impact on fans and critics alike.