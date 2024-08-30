Zoya Akhtar was asked about the delay with Jee Le Zaraa. She explained that the hold-up was due to scheduling conflicts. Read what the acclaimed director has to say

Jee Le Zaraa has been one of the most eagerly awaited movies since it was officially announced. The road trip film, featuring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, was announced in 2021, but filming was delayed. Recently, producer Zoya Akhtar shared a significant update about the movie and explained what was causing the hold-up.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Zoya Akhtar was asked about the delay with Jee Le Zaraa. She explained that the hold-up was due to scheduling conflicts. It was challenging to align the dates of the three main actresses—Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif—as well as director Farhan Akhtar. She said, "I think aligning the three of them, their dates, and Farhan, his dates."

Recently there were a lot of rumours about the movie. According to rumours, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have opted out of the project.

According to a report in Filmfare, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have opted out of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani are currently being considered for the project. Meanwhile, contrary to claims, a source close to the production assured the Times of India that Katrina Kaif is still on board. According to the report's source, "Katrina Kaif is doing the film and one is tired of clarifying on the same. There is only a slight delay in the mounting of the film."

Previously, Bollywood Hungama said that the film had to be postponed due to a lack of congruent dates from the celebs. According to the publication, Priyanka Chopra was unable to agree to the shoot dates in 2023 owing to her Hollywood obligations. She approached Farhan Akhtar and asked if they could film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in 2024.

“While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Baiju Bawra’ in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time," According to a source from Bollywood Hungama.

Pinkvilla claimed that ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ had been rescheduled. As Pinkvilla reports, “ ‘Jee Le Zara’ is a film close to the hearts of Farhan, Zoya, and everyone at Excel Entertainment. Despite repeated attempts to jump-start the film, things are falling through due to date issues. Even Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. Instead, Farhan has renewed his schedule which will prioritize acting in a film first. A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date for the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well.”