Director Nag Ashwin's emotional post amid 'Kalki 2898 AD' success: 'A small milestone in film history'

Nag Ashwin's magnum opus 'Kalki 2898 AD' is finally out and within just four days of its release, the sci-fi epic has entered Rs 500 crore club globally. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are a part of the film garnering praise from industry stalwarts.

Taking to Instagram, Nag penned an emotional note amid the film’s success. He wrote, “Around 10 years ago, the three of us began our debut feature film "Yevade" together... Vyjayanti was at a low and this film was a risky one...I remember a day of shoot with 20 extras and it rained...we couldn't finish and meant we had to come back and setup again...that extra cost was unaccounted for and made us break down and panic...in retrospect that cost wasn't much at all...from that to this…”

“10 years later...every movie we have made together, is not just successful at the box office, but a small milestone in film history, in its own way...I feel proud and blessed to stand between these two...and be part of the impossible things we are pulling off... There are shortcomings...there is so much room to improve... And we shall. For now, just Gratitude,” he added.

Earlier, during an event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated Nag for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.

Nag Ashwin has hinted at a fresh perspective on the Mahabharata. The film's futuristic setting incorporates science fiction elements alongside the established mythology. The film's exploration goes beyond mere aesthetics. He suggests a potential reimagining of the Mahabharata's core themes – dharma (righteousness) and karma (consequences of actions) – in the context of a future society with its complex moral landscape.

(With inputs from ANI)