Disha Patani birthday 2023: As the actress turns a year older, she is receiving a lot of love from friends like Mouni Roy and Tiger Shroff. Read on

Disha Patani birthday: Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy share special posts

Listen to this article Disha Patani birthday: Mouni Roy calls her a 'beautiful ninja warrior', Tiger Shroff shares special pic x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Tiger Shroff shares throwback pic with Disha Patani on Instagram Mouni Roy wishes Disha Patani with a long note and multiple pics Disha Patani shares a birthday photo dump and thanks everyone

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is celebrating her birthday today. As the Malang actress turned a year older, her friends from the film industry shared heartfelt wishes on social media. Actor Tiger Shroff, who was rumoured to be dating Disha some time ago, shared an old photo on his Instagram story, while best friend Mouni Roy shared a long note with a bunch of unseen pictures and videos.

Tiger Shroff shared a photo with Disha Patani from their Baaghi promotional days, where they can be seen posing in a movie hall, with a crowd behind them. "Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday Disha Patani," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani seem to be the best of friends now. Mouni shared a bunch of adorable photos and videos with Disha and wrote, "My beautiful ninja warrior, you are a true embodiment of beauty inside and out, with a smile that can brighten even the dullest of days. Your radiant energy and infectious positivity are like a breath of fresh air, bringing joy to all those around you."

She added, "D, your journey is nothing short of awe-inspiring. You've overcome obstacles and pushed boundaries, inspiring countless hearts along the way. So proud of your accomplishments and cannot wait to witness the wonders you'll continue to achieve. But amidst all the success and achievements, what truly makes you special is how simple you are. Whether we're exploring the aisles of a shopping mall or simply enjoying each other's company doing absolutely nothing, every moment spent with you is pure joy."

"In such a short span of time, we have forged a bond that feels like it has been nurtured over a lifetime. Your kindness, loyalty, and genuine love have touched my heart in ways I never thought possible. So, today, lemme raise a toast to the incredible woman you are. May this birthday be a reflection of the beautiful soul you possess. May your path continue to be illuminated by the love and blessings that surround you. And may your life be filled with endless laughter, adventures & cherished memories. Here's to another year of dreams coming true, smiles that light up the world, and a friendship that's special but Real. Ily x @dishapatani," Mouni concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni also featured in the birthday dump that Disha shared with fans and wrote, "So grateful for this yearâ¨ thank you so much for all your wishesâ¤ï¸ i really hope this year fills everyone’s heart with love ð¸ i am blessed to have the most beautiful souls in my lifeâ¨ looking forward to more sunsets, happy memories with my loved ones and finding myself."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) ð¦ (@dishapatani)

Disha began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer. Her first Hindi film was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). She starred in Bharat, the Ek Villain sequel and Malang, subsequently. She has often been in the news for her personal life. Disha was earlier said to be dating actor Tiger Shroff, but as per latest reports, the two have separated.