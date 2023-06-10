Tiger Shroff shares an update on his upcoming film 'Ganapath'

Tiger Shroff will also be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar

The action star of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff who is gearing up for his upcoming two major releases this year and his fans can not keep their calm. Ever since the announcement video of the action film Ganapath featuring Tiger Shroff in the most rugged and raw avatar has been released fans want to know more about it. So today, Tiger shared an update about the film with his fans.

Taking to his social media, he shared “Been seeing a lot of your messages for no updates on ganpath...all i can say is that i promise it will be worth your wait. we've all been through hell and back in this journey but almost there love”

Jackky Bhagnani’s 'Ganapath Part 1' has been eagerly awaited by the trade and audience ever since its announcement. With a penchant if massy entertainers, the new age producer is all set to enthral audiences with his action multiverse 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and film 'Ganapath'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from 'Ganapath,' Tiger Shroff will also be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

Recently, Singer Nick Jonas lauded actor Tiger Shroff after the latter on Monday sang ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ version of Indian artiste King and Nick. Tiger earlier today dropped a video of himself singing ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ song and captioned it, “My small take on the ‘afterlife’ #maanmerijaan.” After the video was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Nick praised his singing and wrote, “Love it bro” The ‘Heropanti’ actor re-shared singer’s comment on his Insta story and wrote, “Excuse me while I flex this a little bit! But when one my fav artists appreciates! Just have to…thank you.”

The song is a remake of King’s popular track ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ which received massive responses from the fans and has gathered more than 340 million views on YouTube. In 2020, Tiger made his singing debut with the tune ‘Unbelievable’. In 2021, he released the singles Casanova and Vande Mataram, and in 2022, he released ‘Poori Gal Baat’. In 2022, he made his playback singing debut for composer AR Rahman with the duet Miss Hairan. He co-wrote the song for the action picture alongside Nisa Shetty.