Actress Divya Khosla Kumar's mother has passed away. She shared a post on Instagram to inform her followers about the tragic loss

Divya Khosla Kumar shared a post on Instagram to reveal she lost her mother some time ago

Listen to this article Divya Khosla Kumar reveals her mother passed away some time ago in a tearful note on Instagram x 00:00

Actress Divya Khosla Kumar posted a note on Instagram on Thursday to inform her followers that she lost her mother, Anita Khosla, some time ago. The Satyameva Jayate 2 actress shared a bunch of photos of her mother, along with a screenshot of her calling her. The photos included Divya's mother posing with her son, her father, and many other heartwarming moments.

In the post, Divya wrote, "Mamma 💔 Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart 💔 I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values 🙏 my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you 😘 I love you mumma ♾️✨Om Shanti 🕉️ ……Daughter of Anita Khosla."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

Several actors and her friends from the industry shared their condolences in Divya's post. Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Prayers and strength to you Divya.. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ May her soul rest in peace.." Gurmeet Chaudhary commented, "Om shanti ð"

Actress Urvashi Rautela said, "Aunty was a truly remarkable woman, and her beauty extended far beyond her physical appearance. She had a warmth and kindness that touched the lives of those around her, and her love and guidance have surely played a significant role in shaping the incredible person you are today. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, strength, and grace that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

"During this time, please remember that you are not alone. Aunty’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known her. May her spirit bring you peace and strength as you navigate through this difficult period of grief. If there's anything I can do to support you, please don't hesitate to reach out. I'm here for you, now and always. With deepest sympathy and warmest condolences, Urvashi Om shanti."

Divya Khosla Kumar has produced, directed and acted in Hindi films. She has directed various advertisements and has also featured in some music videos. She is married to Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series music label and film production company.

She started modelling at 18 and moved to Mumbai at 20. She started her career as an actress with the 2004 Telugu film Love Today opposite Uday Kiran. After marrying Bhushan Kumar, Divya took a long break from acting and focused on directing. The couple has a son together.

After directing 20 music videos, Divya did her first directorial venture Yaariyan in 2014. Divya also choreographed 5 songs in the film, including 'Baarish', 'Maa', 'Love Me Thoda Aur', 'Allah Wariya' and 'Zor Lagake'. Her second directorial project was Sanam Re, which was released on 12 February 2016.