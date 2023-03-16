Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while filming action scenes check pics

Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while filming action scenes, check pics

Updated on: 16 March,2023 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Divya posted close-up pictures of her face. The picture shows Divya has inflicted deep bruises on her cheek. In one of the frames, she is even seen crying

Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while filming action scenes, check pics

Pictures Courtesy/Divya Khosla Kumar's Instagram account


Actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar got seriously injured while shooting for her upcoming project. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Divya posted close-up pictures of her face. The picture shows Divya has inflicted deep bruises on her cheek. In one of the frames, she is even seen crying.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)




Divya wrote in the caption, "Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy."

Actor Pulkit Samrat wished her a speedy recovery saying, "Be well soon!"

Divya did not divulge about the project, during the shoot of which this accident happened. She will next be seen in 'Yaariyan 2'. Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri, Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier are also a part of this movie.

'Yaariyan 2', is the sequel of 'Yaarian' which was directed by Divya, starring Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh and Nicole Faria.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan on 'Chhorii 2': I watch horror movies on mute with my eyes closed

'Yaariyan 2' marks Pearl's second project with Divya. The two have earlier worked together on in 'Teri Aankhon Mein' song, which was released in 2020. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' fame have come on board to direct the second instalment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Which of these is your favourite movie starring Alia Bhatt?
divya khosla kumar bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK