Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: I shot with Pradeep Sarkar a month ago

Divyanka Tripthi Dahiya had worked with the late director on 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala'

Pic: Divyanka on Instagram

Renowned Bollywood director and writer, Pradeep Sarkar passed away at the age of 68. The filmmaker breathed his last on March 24 around 3:30 AM on Friday. Popular actress Divyanka Tripthi Dahiya, who had worked with the late director on 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala' besides other projects shared some memories with mid-day.com.

Divyanka told mid-day.com, "It's heart breaking losing dada. Its too soon and too sudden. I shot with him a month ago. The memories are gushing in and all I am feeling is that I wish I could meet him more often."

Pradeep Sarkar was born on April 30, 1955, in Kolkata, West Bengal. He began his career as a copywriter in the advertising world. He also went on to direct several successful ad films, winning numerous awards for his work. Pradeep Sarkar was known for his ability to showcase complex female characters and handle sensitive issues. He was known for directing films such as 'Parineeta,' 'Mardaani,' and 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag' among others. Director Hansal Mehta shared the news of his death on Twitter.

The actress also posted on Instagram, "No....this is unacceptable! You are gone too soon dada. I had to meet you...wanted to spend time with you and bhabhi. Its too sudden. All memories of you are gushing in. Your beaming smile, your positivity and your extreme dedication towards your craft. I won't be ready for this news for a long time. You have been my valued friend, mentor and well-wisher. If you are hearing my prayers you will know, you will be in my heart & remembered forever. PS: I am lucky I got to know you."

Divyanka along with husband Vivek Dahiya pay their last respects at the filmmaker's funeral. Also seen were 'Parineeta' actor Vidya Balan along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, who worked with the filmmaker in 'Mardaani' and 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag' was also present. Others from the film industry who had worked with Sarkar including Dia Mirza, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rhea Chakravarty, Deepika Padukone were also present.

