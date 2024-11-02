Diwali 2024: Priyanka Chopra shared the most adorable family pictures as she celebrated the festival of lights with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra with Nick and Malti

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures from her Diwali celebration with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress celebrated the festival in London in the presence of her husband, daughter, and their close friends. The actress took to social media to share pictures from the festivities. On Friday, the actress shared several pictures from their Laxmi puja ceremony at their London home. For the Puja, our desigirl was dressed ina floral printed saree. Meanwhile, Nick was dressed in an off-white kurta with Malti looking adorable in a white lehenga.

Inside Priyanka and Nick's Diwali puja

The pictures show Priyanka and Nick performing the rituals with a Hindu priest guiding them. Their friends are seen sitting for the puja. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world."

Priyanka and Nick's perfect Diwaloween

Before this, the 'desi girl' celebrated Diwali and Halloween on the same day with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

She dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram and called the celebration 'perfect Diwaloween' in the caption.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka and Nick is enjoying bursting firecrackers with Malti. They also can be seen posing for the family picture where Priyanka and Malti are twinning in red outfits while Nick chose to wear a white kurta.

She also dropped a glance of Diwali and Halloween decor and a candid and funny selfie

As soon as the 'Baywatch' actor dropped the post, netizens showered love in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Love how Mama and Malti are twinning in red."

Another user commented, "Just perfect."

Priyanka recently shared an adorable picture of herself with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on the occasion of Dhanteras on her Instagram Stories.

Accompanying the image, she wrote, "Happy Dhanteras to all celebrating," along with a folded hands emoji, a diya, and a heart emoji.

Priyanka married Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel'. She is also set to star in upcoming projects, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'.