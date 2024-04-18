Do Aur Do Pyaar actress Vidya Balan wishes ‘to do a nice love story’ with Shah Rukh Khan

Vidya Balan, in an interview, revealed that she wants to do a nice love story with Shah Rukh Khan

Romancing Shah Rukh Khan is a dream of many, but we didn’t know an actress like Vidya Balan also shares the same wish. Vidya Balan, in an interview, revealed that she wants to do a nice love story with Shah Rukh Khan. Vidya and Shah Rukh have been part of two films together, but they have always made cameo appearances in each other's films. Vidya made a special appearance in SRK’s 'Om Shanti Om,' while King Khan made a cameo appearance in Balan's film 'Heyy Babyy.'

In a conversation with India Today, when asked about stars she would like to cast together for the first time, Vidya happily shared that it would be Shah Rukh Khan. The actress said, “I had a very small role in ‘Om Shanti Om.’ But I would want to do a nice love story with him.”

On the work front, Vidya Balan will next be seen in the rom-com 'Do Aur Do Pyaar.' 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is a captivating tale of romance filled with surprises. Set against the backdrop of mesmerizing melodies, the film invites audiences to embark on a journey where love knows no boundaries. Mark your calendars as ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ gears up to hit the screens on April 19, 2024. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy alongside Vidya Balan in lead roles.

While talking about why she wanted to do this film, Vidya Balan shared that this is a genre she has missed. “I was wondering why people aren’t making such films anymore. I am so bored with the content around me. There is too much action. When the film came to me, I loved the idea. I watched the original, 'The Lovers' [2017]. Shirsha gave our film a new direction, and Supratim Sengupta wrote the script, playing it differently [from the original]. This film makes me laugh and fills my heart. I wanted to go on a long drive, listening to music with Siddharth [Roy Kapur, husband]. Enough of pointless maar dhaad and diabolical people! I want to be in movies where I am enjoying, and so are my audiences.”

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' sees Balan and Gandhi play a long-married couple, who are happy in their extra-marital relationships until they find themselves falling for each other again.