The teaser opens with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi eating on a couch, with Vidya asserting that she’s vegan and Pratik pointing out that her facewash has milk.

Such is the story of this film where four individuals run into each other and what follows is a barrage of comedy and fun moments amid brewing romance.

From what can be gathered by the first glimpse, Vidya and Pratik are a married couple and have lost the spark in their relationship. They seek excitement by hooking up in secret.

Directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta the film hints at an unparalleled extravaganza.

With fresh pairings that inject new energy into the genre, audiences are in for a treat as they embark on a journey filled with love, laughter, and the complexities of modern relationships. Vidya Balan's return to the romantic comedy scene ignites a wave of nostalgia and anticipation, while the promise of good music sets the stage for a musical rom-com experience like no other.

Interestingly, the film's title was suggested by Vidya. With as many as ten options on the table, the team was seeking a title that could encapsulate the true essence of the film - a tale where love knows no rules or formulae. Vidya's suggestion instantly struck a chord with everyone and unanimously earned approval. Expressing her delight, Vidya Balan shared, "I happened to suggest the title to the producers during a brainstorming session, and it resonated with them instantly. I adore it because it captures the essence of the film perfectly. If you see the poster closely, keen observers may catch some intriguing hints. As they say, 'If you know, you know.'"

Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, the film is all set to hit the screen on April 19, 2024. The film was previously said to release on March 29 but postponed to avert a box office clash with ‘Crew’ starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.