Do Patti X review: Kriti Sanon's debut production also stars Shaheer Sheikh and Kajol. The film marks many firsts and netizens have been largely engaged by this thriller

Still from Do Patti

Listen to this article 'Do Patti' X review: Kriti Sanon's dual act gets a thumbs up, Shaheer Sheikh wins hearts with his debut x 00:00

The Netflix film 'Do Patti' has been released on the streaming platform and reactions from the audience has been flowing in on social media. The film marks Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer. She also plays the double role of twin characters in the twisted thriller penned by writer Kanika Dhillon. The film will also see Kajol don the police uniform onscreen for the first time. Actor Shaheer Sheikh who is a well-known name in the television industry marked his feature film debut with Do Patti.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do Patti is a story of siblings, twins, played by Sanon, who do not have “obvious physical differences except for the length of their hair,” the actress pointed out during an earlier conversation with mid-day. “They were born and brought up in the same environment, and speak in a similar manner. It is their personalities, the way they react to things, their expressions, and their [respective emotional] baggage from their past, that was different.”

Netizens give their review of Do Patti

This is a role unlike Sanon's previous two outings this year- Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya- and netizens have loved her performance in the film. Shaheer has also left an impact with his twisted character in the film. Kajol has given a power-packed performance as always. However, the audience has been divided on their reaction to the plot of the film. While the performances have been praised, some felt that the plot was too predictable and was let loose in the second half.

Take a look at the reactions:

over the years people have had a lot to say about kriti but this scene in #DoPatti is enough to show how much she has evolved as an actress 🥺

2 absolutely different crying styles for 2 of her different characters in the same scene where she's her only co-actor 👏🏼#KritiSanon pic.twitter.com/XWt421Cd2Y — ΜΔI ʚɞ (@MaimoonFA) October 26, 2024

Shaheer's portrayal of Dhruv reminded me one of his iv years ago!!



"Even if I play a bad character, the journey has to be like where he gets punished for his wrong doings. As an actor we have some responsibility"😌💯#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsDhruv #DoPatti #DoPattiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/V9YejxwKD2 — 🥂 (@Shaheerparadise) October 25, 2024

no but the fact that EVERYTIME kajol appears on screen, YOU CAN'T JUST LOOK AWAY FROM IT-



the hold she has on the plot, screenplay and acting -



The actor that she's-

so underrated and deserves all the love and appreciation.



Watch #dopatti on Netflix. Streaming now🎥 — VJ's bestie | 𓄂 (@mohankimorpankh) October 25, 2024

watched #DoPatti and it was good! the acting was great but the plot was kinda predictable tbh 😭 shaheer’s character enraged me the most and i was in disbelief that this is the same guy who played dev dixit 😭 — 💌 (@basyoohi) October 25, 2024

The whole scene was too much of a pain for me to see. Dhruv is an abuser who had anger issues . I totally hate the character Dhruv. I was so much into the movie that I was like Saumya come on do something to your abuser husband. Don't tolerate it #DoPatti #DoPattiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/xNwS2xBBDM — 사미하 🌸✨ (@xsooxz) October 25, 2024

#DoPatti had potential, but poor direction & editing let it down. @kritisanon's exceptional performance is the sole redeeming factor! Her talent deserves better.



This is an example how a bad director can simply kill a film! What a waste of talent involved!#DoPattiReview 1.5⭐️ pic.twitter.com/reFmJ6xFx1 — PRD 𓃵 (@Cinema_With_PRD) October 25, 2024

Team of Do Patti talk about the film

Expressing her excitement, Kriti Sanon shares, “Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it.”

Reflecting on her role as Vidya Jyothi, Kajol shares, “As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can't wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding.”

The high-stakes drama reunites powerhouse talents Kriti Sanon and Kajol after Dilwale (2015) in an edge-of-the-seat story of betrayal, and the complexities of human nature in a dangerous game of one-upmanship.

Speaking about the film, Kanika Dhillon, writer and producer with her banner Kathha Pictures, says, "Do Patti is very close to my heart. Collaborating with two powerhouse performers - Kriti and Kajol was an absolute delight. I am glad that this powerful tale of sibling rivalry, and redemption with a gut-wrenching message can be enjoyed by audiences across the world thanks to Netflix and their global viewership.”