Updated on: 26 October,2024 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Do Patti X review: Kriti Sanon's debut production also stars Shaheer Sheikh and Kajol. The film marks many firsts and netizens have been largely engaged by this thriller

Still from Do Patti

Listen to this article
The Netflix film 'Do Patti' has been released on the streaming platform and reactions from the audience has been flowing in on social media. The film marks Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer. She also plays the double role of twin characters in the twisted thriller penned by writer Kanika Dhillon. The film will also see Kajol don the police uniform onscreen for the first time. Actor Shaheer Sheikh who is a well-known name in the television industry marked his feature film debut with Do Patti.


Do Patti is a story of siblings, twins, played by Sanon, who do not have “obvious physical differences except for the length of their hair,” the actress pointed out during an earlier conversation with mid-day. “They were born and brought up in the same environment, and speak in a similar manner. It is their personalities, the way they react to things, their expressions, and their [respective emotional] baggage from their past, that was different.” 


Netizens give their review of Do Patti 


This is a role unlike Sanon's previous two outings this year- Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya- and netizens have loved her performance in the film. Shaheer has also left an impact with his twisted character in the film. Kajol has given a power-packed performance as always. However, the audience has been divided on their reaction to the plot of the film. While the performances have been praised, some felt that the plot was too predictable and was let loose in the second half. 

Take a look at the reactions:

Team of Do Patti talk about the film

Expressing her excitement, Kriti Sanon shares, “Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it.”

Reflecting on her role as Vidya Jyothi, Kajol shares, “As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can't wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding.”

The high-stakes drama reunites powerhouse talents Kriti Sanon and Kajol after Dilwale (2015) in an edge-of-the-seat story of betrayal, and the complexities of human nature in a dangerous game of one-upmanship.

Speaking about the film, Kanika Dhillon, writer and producer with her banner Kathha Pictures, says, "Do Patti is very close to my heart. Collaborating with two powerhouse performers - Kriti and Kajol was an absolute delight. I am glad that this powerful tale of sibling rivalry, and redemption with a gut-wrenching message can be enjoyed by audiences across the world thanks to Netflix and their global viewership.”  

kriti sanon kajol Shaheer Sheikh Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Update

