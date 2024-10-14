At the trailer launch of 'Do Patti', Kajol was visibly annoyed when a journalist asked her a question about betrayal which led the actress to hit back

Kajol Pic/Yogen Shah

'Don't be daft': Kajol shuts down question on 'betrayal' at 'Do Patti' trailer launch

Bollywood actress and 90s icon Kajol, recently attended the trailer launch for her upcoming film ‘Do Patti’ alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Clad in a red gown, Kajol looked stunning and was in a fun mood for the event. However, she was visibly annoyed when a journalist asked her a question about betrayal which led Kajol to hit back.

Kajol shuts down journalist at ‘Do Patti’ trailer launch

When a journalist took note of the film’s storyline and asked Kajol if she had experienced betrayal in life, the actress hit back stating, “Don’t be daft. I am not going to share an anecdote. It is too personal. If it is a betrayal, it is too personal. Obviously, I will not (share the details).”

She looked at her co-stars and asked if they’d want to share, to which they denied.

Kajol further explained, “We cannot share anecdotes on this topic. But we can tell you that betrayal is something that everyone experiences. If we’ve grown up as an adult, you feel it as a child sometimes, you feel it as a teenager, you will feel it as an adult and at some point in your life for sure. Otherwise, you haven’t lived life at all or you’ve been under a tree somewhere. Yes, we’ve all felt betrayal and I think we’ve portrayed it nicely also in the film.”

About ‘Do Patti’ written by Kanika Dhillon

Directed by debut filmmaker Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film stars Kajol in a career-first role as a police inspector. Kriti Sanon appears in a double role as rival twins, alongside Shaheer Sheikh, whose character is determined to protect his own secrets. This Netflix thriller is produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

The twisted tale unfolds in the fictional hilly town of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) finds herself drawn to a series of unsettling events involving Saumya (Kriti Sanon) and her husband, Dhruv Sood (Shaheer Sheikh). When Saumya’s twin sister, Shailee, suddenly arrives at the hill station, her intrigue deepens, leaving Vidya to question whether anything is truly as it seems within this web of half-truths and half-lies.

‘Do Patti’ will be released on Netflix on October 25.