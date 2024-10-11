The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star, dressed in a saree, was serving food when she noticed someone recording her with a camera. After which, she promptly stopped the camera from filming her

Kajol

Bollywood actress Kajol wasn’t comfortable being filmed while she was serving bhog at her Durga Puja pandal. A video has popped up online showing her serving puris as part of the bhog to guests who came to pray at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal, which is organized by Kajol’s family.

Durga Puja 2024: Kajol stops camera while serving bhog

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star, dressed in a saree, was serving food when she noticed someone recording her with a camera. Kajol immediately lowered the camera and asked the person not to record her. Shortly after, her bodyguards stepped in, asking guests to stop filming. It also looked like Kajol was snacking on something while serving the food.

Kajol stops a person from filming her at her Durga Puja 2024 pandal:

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan pose together

Like everyone right now, Jaya Bachchan is making sure to embrace the spirit of festivities. She visited Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai to offer prayers. On Thursday, several videos and pictures from the pandal are making rounds on the internet. For the occasion, Jaya opted for a yellow saree with a pink border.

She was seen interacting with fellow devotees at the pandal. But, what grabbed the attention was her interaction with Kajol. Kajol wore a floral red-pink-toned saree. Jaya greeted Kajol with a warm hug and also posed for the picture together.

On Wednesday evening, cousins and actresses Rani Mukerji and Kajol were spotted seeking blessings. They both were dressed in traditional attire.

About Durga Puja 2024

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over the demon 'Mahishasur.'

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture.

From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. In other parts of the country, during the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon.

(With inputs from ANI)