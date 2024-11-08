‘Do Patti’ song “Maiyya” by music composer duo Parampara Tandon and Sachet Tandon touches upon Kriti Sanon’s character and her mother dealing with domestic violence

A still from Do Patti song Maiyya

Listen to this article Musician blasts Kriti Sanon’s ‘Do Patti’ for plagiarism: ‘You shameless, filthy thief’ x 00:00

A musician named Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar has called out the makers of ‘Do Patti’ starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, accusing them of plagiarising her husband Rajarshi Mitter’s track in the song “Maiyya”. The track by Parampara Tandon and Sachet Tandon touches upon Kriti’s character and her mother dealing with domestic violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maiyya’ song from ‘Do Patti’ is a ‘blatant copy’

Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar shared a screenshot of her message to Sachet Tandon in which she says, “You think you can escape the sh*t you did in your spitty pukish flop Do Patti movie?! Who even are you?! You blatantly used my husband's backing track from YouTube and put it in your bogus boring song Do Patti?! U2 backing track By Rajarshi Mitter. Ring any bells. You don’t know who you messed with bro! Now wait and watch what we do to you and your f**king team

How shameful.”

She wrote on top of the screenshot, “Don't be a coward! Speak up! The entire world knows the truth.”

‘Shame this music director and the entire T-Series’

Nilanjana wrote in her Facebook post, “Kindly report @tseriesfilms, @sachettandonofficial, and @sachetparamparaofficial. They have blatantly used my husband Rajarshi Mitter’s track without permission or legal action in their Bollywood movie song ‘Maiyya’ from ‘Do Patti’.”

She added, “I’m asking all my fellow musicians and artists to shame this music director and the entire T-Series music company. How dare you guys do this? If you can’t make music, then don’t steal it! Sachet Tandon, I’m speaking directly to you – you’re a shameless, filthy thief. How dare you not even ask for the rights from my husband? You’re a thief! Go to hell!”

Coming to ‘Do Patti’, Kriti Sanon is seen in a double role in the thriller which was released on Netflix. Kajol on the other hand plays a headstrong police officer. The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh as Kriti’s husband.

‘Do Patti’ has been directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. This is not the first time Kriti and Kajol have shared screen space. The two have previously worked in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dilwale’, which was released in 2015.