Do Patti star Shaheer Sheikh is a popular face in Indonesia. He is also called Shah Rukh Khan of the country and recently revealed the reason behind the same

Shaheer Sheikh, who is a well-known face on television recently made his Hindi feature film debut with Do Patti. The film that is currently streaming on Netflix sees the actor play a complex character and also stars Kriti Sanon and Kajol. But did you know Shaheer is called the Shah Rukh Khan of Indonesia? This juicy information was revealed when the team of Do Patti arrived on The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their film. On the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Shaheer if it was true that he is known as the Shah Rukh Khan of Indonesia? Sheikh laughed and blushed before admitting that it is true. Kajol who was also on the show was surprised to know about this detail. The actress has worked with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in multiple films.

Shaheer then revealed the story behind him getting the tag of Indonesia's Shah Rukh Khan. "Shah Rukh Khan is a huge star over there. Every person knows him well . For them, India is represented by Shah Rukh Khan. So, when my show became popular and I did a couple of movies, they started calling me the Shah Rukh Khan of Indonesia."

About Shaheer Sheikh's claim to fame:

Shaheer Sheikh is known for his work in Hindi TV dramas and has gained fame for his charismatic screen presence. He rose to prominence with his portrayal of Anant in Navya (2011-2012) and became a household name with his role as Arjuna in the historical series Mahabharat (2013-2014), which earned him widespread acclaim for his powerful performance and dedication to the role. His portrayal of Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (2016-2021), a mature, emotionally complex role, further solidified his reputation as a versatile actor. He has since taken on several prominent roles, including in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (2019-2020), showcasing his versatility and continued popularity in Indian television. Shaheer Sheikh’s loyal fan following extends across social media, where he is appreciated for his friendly, down-to-earth persona.

Shaheer also gained a large fan base internationally, particularly in Indonesia, where he has worked on several local TV shows and hosted reality shows. He first rose to fame in the country for his role in Mahabharata which was broadcasted in the country. He then starred in Indonesian TV series such as Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal and Roro Jonggrang, where he played lead roles. Shaheer also hosted several reality and variety shows, including Panah Asmara Arjuna and Asia’s Got Talent, where he appeared as a guest.