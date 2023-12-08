Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Dot calls ‘The Archies’ ‘perfect jumping off point’ as she got to contribute musically to film

Updated on: 08 December,2023 05:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Aditi Saigal, professionally known as Dot, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her recently released streaming film ‘The Archies’, has shared that the film is the “perfect jumping off point” for her as she got to contribute musically and lyrically to the film

Pic courtesy/ Aditi Saigal's Instagram

 Actress-musician Aditi Saigal, professionally known as Dot, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her recently released streaming film ‘The Archies’, has shared that the Zoya Akhtar directorial is the “perfect jumping off point” for her as she got to contribute musically and lyrically to the film. In the film, Aditi plays the role of Ethel, and has written and sang all four ‘Dear Diary’ themes picturised on Khushi Kapoor, as well as lent her voice to the character of Betty (Khushi) singing and composing the song 'Asymmetrical'. She has also sung the other two chartbusters ‘Dhishoom Dhishoom’ and ‘Sunoh’.


Talking about the same, Dot said: “It feels wonderful to receive all this love and appreciation for my role in ‘The Archies’. Zoya has sparked such a curiosity in me about the film world, I can't wait to explore it deeper and see how my career can take shape through both acting and music. Coming from musical roots, ‘The Archies’ seemed like the perfect jumping off point for me since I got to contribute musically/lyrically (through 'Dear Diary' 'Asymmetrical' and 'Sunoh'), as well as my role on screen playing the headstrong Ethel.”


She added: “I could not have asked for a better debut, and will aspire to express myself through both these creative fields. After two incredible years working on sets, rehearsing like mad and learning the ropes - all I'm left with is gratitude. Gratitude to have worked with a visionary like Zoya, gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and music team, gratitude for the lovely people connecting with the work.”


‘The Archies’ is streaming on Netflix.

