Jackie Shroff posted a short glimpse in which he and Tiger Shroff shared a gentle hug while lying on the sofa showcasing a strong bond between the two

Jackie Shroff. FIle Pic

Listen to this article Doting dad Jackie Shroff’s heartwarming moment with son Tiger Shroff - watch video x 00:00

Actor Jackie Shroff, who is best known for his films like ‘King Uncle’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and others took to his social media handle and shared a heartwarming glimpse with his son actor Tiger Shroff. Taking to his Instagram, Jackie posted a short glimpse in which he and Tiger shared a gentle hug while lying on the sofa showcasing a strong bond between a father and a son.

The ‘Rangeela’ fame actor captioned, “Apne apne Tiger ko din mein ek baar toh chitakne ka aur lamba saans leneka. God bless all the kids (with a white-heart emoji)” Soon after Jackie's adorable video surfaced online, several celebrities and fans took to his comments section and praised their bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Actor-comedian Krishna wrote, “So sweet this is” (with a heart emoji). Actress Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, “cutest bond” Actress Richa Chadha wrote, “heartwarming” (with a heart emoji). The bond between these two is a clear example that a father is not just someone who is your guardian, he's a friend, he's your soul, he's the one who can solve your problems in a second and that's how a parent and a child should cherish a strong bond between each other.

Earlier, Jackie Shroff took to Instagram Stories and shared a tribute video as he remembered the legend of cinema Dev Anand. The ‘Yaadein’ actor debuted in Dev Anand's 1992 film ‘Swami Dada’. During the first meet between Jackie and Dev Anand, Jackie was offered a second lead role but, after 15 days, Dev Anand changed his decision and gave the role to actor Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie was featured as one of the henchmen of actor Shakti Kapoor for an uncredited part.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in a 2023 comedy-drama film ‘Masti Mein Rehne Ka’ helmed by Vijay Maurya. The film featured Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Faisal Malik and Rakhi Sawant in pivotal roles. It is available for streaming on the Prime Video platform.

The ‘Jailer’ fame actor will next feature in Ajay Devgn starrer- ‘Singham Again' helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

