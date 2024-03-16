Down-to-earth Kartik Aaryan strikes again! The actor's reply to fan wanting to borrow his 6 cr car is unmissable

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a picture of the car, featuring his pet dog Katori. However, fans were surprised when he posted a video of himself riding a bicycle

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan recently treated himself to a lavish Range Rover worth 6 crores. He took to Instagram to share a picture of the car, featuring his pet dog Katori. However, fans were surprised when he posted a video of himself riding a bicycle. This unexpected change caught fans' attention, leading to comparisons between his new car purchase and his choice to cycle.

Down-to-earth Kartik Aaryan strikes again!

Today, Kartik Aaryan shared a video on Instagram where he's riding a bicycle, mentioning, "Now I'm thinking of going to the set on a cycle too."

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section. One person cracked a joke,"6cr wali gari mujhe dedo." Kartik replied, "Abhi ek aur dost udhaar pe leke gaya hai.. aate hi batata hu." Another commented, "Ye dekho bhai 5cr ki gadi kharid ke cycle pe ghum raha hai..." Kartik joked back, "Puraani Aadatein chutne mein time lagta hai."

Down-to-earth Kartik Aaryan strikes again!

About Kartik Aaryan's new car

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has added yet another luxury car to his collection. The actor who has some interesting projects in his line-up was seen welcoming his new car to his residence in Mumbai. The actor has now become the owner of a luxurious Range Rover.

A paparazzo shared a video of the actor welcoming his new car to his building premises. According to a report in Free Press Journal, the car in question is a Range Rover 4.4 LWB SV. In India, the car comes for a whopping price of Rs 4.7 crore.

Kartik is also the owner of BMW 5 Series 520d, McLaren GT, Mini Cooper S, Porsche 718 Boxster, and Lamborghini Urus Capsule.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently started shooting for his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The film reunites him with filmmaker Anees Bazmee who had also directed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik in the lead. Bazmee started shooting for the film with a fractured leg and was seen on the film set on a wheelchair. The film, which also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, is the third installment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. Its first part was directed by Priyadarshan, and was released in 2007.