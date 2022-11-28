DSP: Easy, catchy songs appeal to all

Even as work on Pushpa 2, “which is shaping well” is still underway, Prasad’s upcoming Bollywood offerings include Rohit Shetty’s Ranveer Singh-starrer, Cirkus, and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. But, the composer is currently revelling in the attention that his Waltair Veerayya song, Boss party has been receiving
Devi Sri Prasad
A look at Devi Sri Prasad’s line-up of films is testimony that his is the name on every filmmaker’s wish list. Even as work on Pushpa 2, “which is shaping well” is still underway, Prasad’s upcoming Bollywood offerings include Rohit Shetty’s Ranveer Singh-starrer, Cirkus, and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. But, the composer is currently revelling in the attention that his Waltair Veerayya song, Boss party has been receiving. “Because Chirajeevi sir is fondly addressed as boss, I titled the song such. I wanted to make a cool party number with him, so that people could enjoy his majestic dance,” says Prasad, adding that an “easy and catchy song” is always likely to strike a chord with people across all age groups. “Sir took it to the next level with his phenomenal moves.”
His most recent work, the Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2, saw him create three different musical motifs for the principal characters, which, apart from that of Devgn’s, also included those played by Tabu and Akshay Khanna. “I wanted to create the music such that a person could decipher who was on screen even with their eyes shut. This was crucial to the narration.”
