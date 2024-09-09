Have you heard? Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan's powerful combo

Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan announced their co-production, Kaantha, which is set to be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. The inaugural clap of the film, set in the evocative backdrop of 1950s Madras, was given by Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati

Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati

News of two powerhouses joining forces for a cinematic offering hit headlines yesterday. Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan announced their co-production, Kaantha, which is set to be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. Featuring Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani Pillaiyar, the upcoming multilingual movie will be produced by the duo’s banners. The makers call Kaantha, a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a dynamic period in history. The inaugural clap of the film, set in the evocative backdrop of 1950s Madras, was given by Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati at a Hyderabad studio.

Which Bachchan is your favourite?

Considering that his work has spanned several decades, Amitabh Bachchan has influenced fans across generations. While the young lot celebrates him for the quirks he displays as the affable host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, baby boomers still remember him for his iconic movies. The megastar appears to agree. “[I was] surprised when I looked into the mirror; this face that I see now was something else at another time, some years ago,” he wrote, questioning which avatar his fans relate to the most.

Unaffected

Vikrant Massey says his approach towards his craft remains unchanged after the surprise success of 12th Fail. Massey portrayed the lead role of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the 2023 biographical drama about an IPS aspirant who overcomes many difficulties to achieve his dreams. “There are a lot more people who want to work with me now. There are a few more people who want to click selfies with me now. I’m loving [the attention]. But I don’t take adulation or rejection very seriously. I’m taking each day as it comes.”

In sickness and health

A day after singer Rahul Vaidya revealed that he was suffering from dengue, he shared that his actor-wife Disha Parmar had also contracted the viral infection. Vaidya welcomed Parmar to “the sick club” after having previously shared that the infection had affected the family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The singer, who became a father in September 2023, is currently participating in a reality cooking show hosted by Bharati Singh.

Gaining traction

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna were recently spotted wearing designs by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee at separate high-profile events. Lopez graced the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 Golden Globes Party adorned in Mukherjee’s jewellery, while Rihanna was seen flaunting his accessories during a casual outing. The designer’s official Instagram page shared snapshots of these fashion icons. Rihanna previously wore his design at a Los Angeles fashion event.

It’s all in the story

Suman Kumar, who is known for penning the scripts of acclaimed shows like The Family Man and Guns & Gulaabs, has shared that while writers have received more attention since the OTT boom, they are yet to get their due. “Writers deserve more recognition for the effort they pour into shaping a narrative, and I believe their names should be on movie posters alongside the directors and actors. They are, after all, the architects of the story. We spend months crafting stories, yet recognition rarely extends beyond the credits. That’s why I voice my opinion— writers deserve to be visible, and have their names on posters,” he shared.

Screen to stage

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, who essayed the role of Karsandas Mulji in the historical drama Maharaj, is now preparing for another play. An industry insider says, “Junaid is skilfully balancing both theatre rehearsals and film shoots. Following the success of his recent play, he will be returning to the stage for the Prithvi Theatre Festival this Nove-mber.” Mean-while, Junaid made his film debut with Maharaj, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari. Set in 1862, the movie revolves around the Maharaja Libel Case and a religious leader, who takes legal action against a newspaper.