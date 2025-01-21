Breaking News
Dunki actor Varun Kulkarni battling kidney issues, friend requests financial help: ‘Your support can…’

Updated on: 21 January,2025 08:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Varun continues to deal with kidney-related issues, but they are falling short of funds

Varun Kulkarni

Varun Kulkarni has been battling with kidney-related issues, his friend and theatre actor Roshan Shetty took to his Instagram to share a heart-wrenching update about his friend. Varun, who has been a part of several films and series, is battling kidney-related issues, and Shetty has provided an update about the same.


Varun Kulkarni’s health update


While sharing a few pictures of Varun Kulkarni, Shetty revealed that the Dunki actor continues to deal with kidney-related issues, but they are falling short of funds. Two days ago, Varun was rushed to the hospital. Shetty further shared that while his friends are trying to arrange funds, everyone else can come forward and help them in this tough time.


Roshan Shetty requests for financial support

While sharing the pictures, Shetty wrote: "My dear friend and theatre co-artist, Varun Kulkarni, is currently battling severe kidney issues. Despite our previous efforts to raise funds, the expenses for his treatment continue to mount. He requires dialysis 2–3 times a week, along with regular medical care and emergency hospital visits. Just two days ago, Varun was rushed to the hospital for an emergency dialysis session.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roshan Shetty (@roshaan_shetty)

He further continued and wrote, “Varun is not only a brilliant artist but also a kind and selfless human being. He lost both his parents at a very young age and has been a self-made individual ever since, pursuing his passion for theatre against all odds. However, the life of an artist often comes with financial challenges, and at this difficult moment, he needs our support more than ever.”

He further requested financial help & wrote, “We, his friends and well-wishers, are coming together to help Varun during this critical time. If you know Varun or Rhea personally, you can send your contributions directly to them. For those who don’t, a Ketto link has been created (link in the description) to make donating easier. Your support—no matter the amount—can make a huge difference. Even sharing this message can help reach more people who might lend a hand. Let’s come together to help Varun get back on stage, where he belongs."

Varun Kulkarni has played supporting roles in films and series, including Family Man 1, Scam 1992, and Dunki.

