Dunki: Ganesh Acharya shares they shot for song in 'scorching heat' says, 'SRK's dedication and energy was remarkable'

The makers of 'Dunki' have kicked off the musical journey of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial by unveiling 'Dunki Drop 2 - Lutt Putt Gaya,' the first heartwarming melody from the film. The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. The choreography for the song was done by Ganesh Acharya. Now, the ace choreographer has opened up about how it was working with King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.



In an interview with Times of India, Ganesh shared that it was great fun to work with Shah Rukh as the two collaborated after a long time. He further praised SRK's dedication and energy.



Ganesh shared,”'It was great fun to work with Shah Rukh because we collaborated after a long time. If you expect a hundred percent from him, he gives a thousand percent. We were shooting in scorching heat. But Shah Rukh's dedication and energy was remarkable. I am happy to have worked with him after a long time and people are liking the song.”



He further added, “SRK rehearsed with my assistants. Raju and I had planned the whole thing. These days, we shoot the song, edit it, and give it to the director. There's a difference in this song and other songs of Shah Rukh. We tried not to give him moves where he can spread his arms. We have given him steps mostly involving his legs.”



'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores; it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.



'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a Christmas release, hitting theaters on the 21st of December 2023.

