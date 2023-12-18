Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan praises co-star Vicky Kaushal as he promotes the film in Dubai

While Shah Rukh Khan leads Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, this is his first time collaborating with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The latter recently spoke about shooting with King Khan, and now Shah Rukh has decided to talk about Vicky, calling him a great friend

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan. Pic/X

The anticipation for 'Dunki' is at its peak at the moment. The movie, just a couple of days away from the big release, has created a huge stir in the market, and it turns out the buzz is indeed working in favor of the film. While Shah Rukh Khan leads the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, this is his first time collaborating with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The latter recently spoke about shooting with King Khan, and now Shah Rukh has decided to talk about Vicky, calling him a great friend.

Vicky Kaushal plays a pivotal part in 'Dunki.' While not much has been revealed about his character arc, whatever we saw of him in the trailer has left us all curious to know the exact trajectory. As the team 'Dunki' continues to share promotional content with a very interesting strategy, a video from an event that took place in Dubai has gone viral where Khan talks about Vicky.

It was during the same event that Shah Rukh Khan chose to talk about Vicky Kaushal. The 'Dunki' star, who is working with the 'Sam Bahadur' fame for the first time, only had good things to say. "Vicky is a great friend. I personally feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. When you watch him in Dunki, you will feel a lot of love for him. He has done really, really well, and I got to learn from him, actually,” Shah Rukh said.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently graced the 'Koffee With Karan' Season 8 couch with Kiara Advani, where he spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan on 'Dunki. “It was incredible. I mean, it's always a fantastic experience to just meet him and to share the screen with him and then to get to work with him. There was so much to learn. Of course, I knew I would learn a lot as an actor and everything, but I was not prepared for... What actually hit me was... I got to know why he is where he is and why he is the Badshaah,” he said.

'Dunki' releases on December 21, 2023.