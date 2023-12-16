Breaking News
Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan starrer gets U/A certificate from CBFC, check out to know the runtime

Updated on: 16 December,2023 04:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki got a U/A certificate from the CBFC, and the runtime of the film is reportedly 2 hours 41 minutes

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

Shah Rukh Khan is not ready to let the audience take a break, as after two back-to-back hits, the actor is all set to woo the audience with his upcoming film, 'Dunki.' Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will hit theatres on 21st December.


Now, just a few days away from the release, it has been learned that the film has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC, and the runtime of the film is reportedly 2 hours 41 minutes, which is the second-longest among all three films. 'Pathaan' had a runtime of 2 hours 26 minutes, while 'Jawan' was 2 hours 49 minutes.


Trade analyst and business expert Girish Johar took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared, “SUPER EXCLUSIVE #DUNKI gets "U/A" from Censor. Runtime 2hrs 41mins.”


The advance bookings for 'Dunki' have opened today in India, meanwhile, it is receiving a positive response from the audience overseas. Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Dunki’ is set to clash with Prabhas' ‘Salaar

'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, providing hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. 

The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home. 'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on December 21. Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani are also a part of the film.

