Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of her triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva with Ed from last night, as well as a throwback one from 2017.

Ed Sheeran with Czar, Diva, and Anya Pic/Farah Khan's Instagram

Listen to this article Farah Khan shares an interesting anecdote behind picture of Ed Sheeran with her triplets x 00:00

Choreogapher-filmmaker Farah Khan threw a grand party for British singer Ed Sheeran at one of the most posh restaurants in Mumbai on Friday night, ahead of his concert in the city. From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Madhuri Dixit, the who's who of Bollywood gathered together under one roof to party with the 'Perfect' hitmaker. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan also marked his presence at the party. Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Arshad Warsi, and Anusha Dandekar were also a part of the star-studded party.

Speaking of the man of the moment Ed Sheeran, made an entry donning a casual look with a big smile on his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farah took to Instagram and shared a picture of her triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva with Ed from last night, as well as a throwback one from 2017. She wrote, “Last time I had a party for Ed Shereen the kids weren't allowed up on their own terrace, as they were too small for a grown-up party.. so @teddysphotos very sweetly went to their bedroom to click pics with them this party I threw.. guess who were the 1st ones there! Time FLIESSSSSS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Earlier this week, Ed Sheeran also met superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The pictures and videos from both meetings went viral in no time.

During his meeting with the King Khan, Ed got to witness the magic of the actor. SRK also taught him his iconic signature pose.

Ayushmann made him taste his mother's homemade cooked pinnis (Punjabi dessert).

Talking about his meeting with Ed Sheeran, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"

Ayushmann also shared a picture with Ed Sheeran.

Ed also recently attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Ed is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on Saturday evening as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act.

(With inputs from ANI)