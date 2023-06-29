Bakri Eid also known as Eid al-Adha, is observed during the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. On the occasion of Eid, several celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter to extend heartfelt wishes

Emraan Hashmi and Dharmendra, Pic/Instagram

Eid 2023: From Emraan Hashmi to Dharmendra, celebs extend heartfelt wishes on social media

Bakri Eid also known as Eid al-Adha, is observed during the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid al-Adha marks the end of the Haj pilgrimage. Honouring customs of sacrifice and devotion, a sense of coming together and community and engaging in acts of charity are integral to the ethos of this festival. Several countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, and others are celebrating Eid today on June 29.

On the occasion of Eid, several celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter to extend heartfelt wishes.

Jackky Bhagnani shared a post and captioned it, “Wishing Eid-Al-Adha Mubarak to everyone from the team of #BademiyanChotemiyan ✨️ #EidMubarak 🌙.”

Sanjay Dutt also extended Eid wishes and hoped that the festival brings good energy and happiness to everyone’s lives. “Wishing you a blessed and joyous Eid Al Adha filled with love and happiness. Eid Mubarak!” he wrote.

Akshay Kumar wished all his followers on Twitter. “#EidMubarak to you and your families. Peace and happiness to all,” he wrote. RRR superstar Jr. NTR also shared a similar simple Eid wish – “May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #EidMubarak”

#EidMubarak to you and your families. Peace and happiness to all. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 29, 2023

May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #EidMubarak — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 29, 2023

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her son, Zehaan and extend Eid wishes. Although her son’s face was not visible, he wore a cute outfit customized to say, ‘My first Eid al-adha with Ammi and Abbu.’ What a cherished memory for little Zehaan to look back on when he grows older!

Gauahar captioned her post, “Eid Mubarak ♥ï¸Thank u @arifaudi786 maamu for this eidi! #outfit and dad got him his first jaanamaz and topi! BaarakAllahfihi.”

Urmila Matondkar shared a picture with her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir. “May all prayers for Peace and Harmony be accepted..Love, Kindness n Compassion prevail!!” she wrote. Emraan Hashmi and Richa Chadha also shared good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid on Twitter.

Dharmendra shared a throwback video of himself with late actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu. “Eid Mubarak ð Eid ka din hai …. aaj to gale mil le mere Khuda ….,” he wrote. His son, Sunny Deol also wished Eid Mubaarak to everybody celebrating on Twitter #EidMubarak to all , May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance.

#EidMubarak to allð, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance. pic.twitter.com/ILuUMcKQlz — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 29, 2023

Eid is a festival for commemorating the goodness within ourselves and each other. Wishing all our readers a very happy Eid al-Adha – we hope you spend it with your dear ones!