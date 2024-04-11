Actress Huma Qureshi dropped mesmerising pictures in a yellow floral anarkali set.

Huma Qureshi, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Eid 2024: Huma Qureshi, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh and others extend wishes on Eid-al-Fitr x 00:00

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. From Huma Qureshi to Rakul Preet Singh, celebs took to social media and extended wishes and greetings to their fans and followers on this auspicious day.

Actress Huma Qureshi dropped mesmerising pictures in a yellow floral anarkali set.

View this post on Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha, who will next be seen in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ also dropped stunning pictures in an ethnic ensemble.

View this post on Instagram

Taking to Instagram stories, Sunny Deol shared a special wish for fans celebrating Eid. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "May this #Eid bring you & abundant joy, peace & blessings.#EidMubarak aapko aur aapke parivar ko."

'Sacred Games'actress Elnaaz Norouzi expressed, “"Eid signifies a beautiful blend of togetherness, love, and introspection. As we unite with our loved ones to revel in the festivities, let's hold dear the blessings we've been bestowed with and extend acts of kindness to all. Although I find myself celebrating Eid away from my family due to work commitments, I can't help but reminisce about the joy of dressing up together and every year that I’m away on Eid - I miss out on Eidi too ( she laughs) Nevertheless, I'm determined to imbue this occasion with the same fervor and spirit of celebration. Eid Mubarak to everyone!"

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a photo with Eid greetings for her fans and followers worldwide. She wrote, "Wishing you a blessed Eid-ul-Fitr that fills your heart with joy and your home with happiness. EID MUBARAK!"

Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "Eid Mubarak. May this Eid bring you and your loved ones countless blessings, happiness, and cherished moments to treasure forever."

Rakul Preet Singh posted a picture of herself in a stunning saree along with an Eid message.

Sharing a beautiful mosque picture and a quote saying, "As the crescent moon marks the end of Ramadan, SAAKI extends heartfelt wishes to everyone across the globe. May this Eid usher in joy, prosperity, and peace for you all. Eid Mubarak," Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished fans.

Preity Zinta posted a wish, which read, "Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you peace, happiness, and countless blessings. #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr."

Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring you peace, happiness, and countless blessings. 🌙✨ #EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/BqpdUDVp6W — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 11, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna extended the Eid greeting to fans and wrote, "Eid MUBARAK. May the magic of this Eid bring endless blessings to your life."

Eid Mubarak beautiful people! May today bring you the joy of peace and togetherness ♥️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 11, 2024

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating across the globe. Peace and love! 🌙 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 11, 2024

View this post on Instagram

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

(With inputs from ANI)