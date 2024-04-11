Eid al-Fitr 2024: Cops lathi charge fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence - watch video

A video shared by paparazzi shows Mumbai police officials raining lathis on the mob gathered outside Salman Khan’s residence.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a mandatory ritual of greeting fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. A large number of individuals thronged alongside the road near Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. However, as the situation got out of control with more and more fans flocking and causing traffic jams, as well as the onset of a stampede-like situation, cops took the matter into their own hands and began lathi charge.

A video shared by paparazzi shows Mumbai police officials raining lathis on the mob gathered outside Salman’s residence. Watch the clip below.

Salman never misses a chance to make Eid special for his fans. This Eid-ul-Fitr he announced his new film 'Sikandar', which is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

For years Salman has been coming up with films on Eid.

The first film of the actor to release on Eid was back in 1997 with ‘Judwaa’ and since then he has been making sure to entertain his fans on Eid with his films. His movies like ‘Dabangg’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Bharat’, and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ were released on the occasion of Eid. Eid is undoubtedly synonymous with a Salman Khan film release.

This year he broke the pattern but made sure to make his fans' Eid special with the film announcement.

Salman was last seen in the thriller film 'Tiger 3', which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

(With inputs from ANI)