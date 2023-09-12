Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shehnaaz Gill wore stunning orange outfits recently. They showed how to ace an orange dress for the next date

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Elegant to risque, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's guide to ace orange outfits for the next date x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning in shades of orange Kareena was promoting her Netflix film, Jaane Jaan Shehnaaz was at the special trailer preview of her film, Thank You For Coming

Bollywood actresses have often served as inspiration for OOTDs, OOTNs, dates, parties, vacations, lunch dates and more. Be it showing how to correctly and comfortably dress up for an early morning gym session to giving bookmark-worthy looks for board meetings, one just cannot get enough of their daily style files. In the past few days, the colour orange seems to have taken the fancy of two divas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shehnaaz Gill were seen wearing different shades of orange for the promotions of their upcoming films, Jaane Jaan and Thank You For Coming. Here's decoding their looks; take notes for the next date, girls!

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore Aroka's Coral Cream set for the promotion of Jaane Jaan. The top featured a one-shoulder neckline. The sleeves were adorned with cuffs and a cutout slit. Made with modal satin fabric, the set came with a pleated wrap-style skirt that gave a flowing and flattering silhouette. Kareena was styled by Bhawna Sharma. The actress completed her look with earrings from Radhika Agrawal Studio. The elegant outfit was worth Rs. 11,950. Kareena's hair was done in soft retro-style waves. With pink blush and soft lips, she was ready to make people go weak in the knee.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Jaane Jaan x Express Adda. Are you waiting for 21st September? I surely am!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill was styled by Manisha Melwani and Devanshi Tuli for the special trailer preview of her upcoming film, Thank You For Coming. The actress looked stunning in an orange-coloured Beat The Drama dress from Miakee. The risque gown came with a cape sleeve and a plunging V-neckline. The gorgeous outfit was priced at Rs. 3,250. Shehnaaz's jewellery was sourced from myrha By Rhea Bothra and Suhani Parekh's Misho Designs.

Shehnaaz's hair was done in soft waves whereas she went bold and glam with the makeup. Sharing pictures, the producer of Thank You For Coming, Rhea Kapoor, wrote, "Rushi Kalra aka @shehnaazgill. The Trailer of our new film #ThankYouForComing is out NOW!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Save these pictures for a romantic outing.