Kareena Kapoor shares her retirement plans: 'Hopefully at 83 or 93'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a name synonymous with Bollywood royalty, has graced the silver screen for over two decades, enchanting audiences with her charisma and talent. Now, she's gearing up for her highly anticipated online streaming debut in the upcoming film "Jaane Jaan," creating waves of excitement among her fans.

In this OTT venture, Kareena shares the screen with the talented Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, promising a captivating experience. During one of her interviews, Kareena shared her retirement plans.

While talking to Indian Express the ‘Jab We Met’ actress said that she is still excited about acting. She said, "If I lose that, then I feel I should hang up my boots. Because the excitement of wanting to be on set, the excitement of wanting to face the camera still, it’s still there at 43. But I know that the day that’s not there, then I know that I’m not going to work because I’m that kind of person." She further talked about how passionate she is for everything, including her meals, outings with friends, and travel. "That’s the person I am. So if a day comes that I realise that I’m somehow losing that, then it’s time for retirement", she added. When asked about her retirement plans, she said: “Hopefully at 83 or 93, I don’t know! I want to keep working, I want to keep doing that."

In the same interview, she revealed how Karisma had to break through stereotypes and doubts within the industry. "She kind of sowed the seeds, and I reaped a lot from it," Kareena explained. "A lot of exposure happened being with her on sets. I have to give her so much credit."

Karisma faced comments like "light-eyed actresses won't become stars," but her determination and hard work proved those skeptics wrong. She became the darling of the 90s, and her fans' love extended to Kareena as well. While Karisma dominated with blockbusters, Kareena chose an alternative path with films like "Refugee," showing their distinct yet equally captivating styles.

