Elli AvrRam mourned the passing of her grandmother on August 31, sharing heartfelt memories from her childhood. he shared unseen pictures with her and recalled their kitchen conversations and her grandmother’s dark humour

Actress Elli AvrRam's grandmother passed away on August 31 this year. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actress said that she will always remember all the beautiful moments she got a chance to share with her grandmother since her childhood. Elli added that despite the heartache of losing her grandmother, she is at peace knowing that she is now united with her grandpa.

Elli AvrRam remembers her grandmother

Dropping a string of fond memories with her grandma, Elli expressed her pain in the following words: "Rip Jiajiam... 31-08-2025. Its been a blessing to grow up with my grandparents. Despite the heartbreak of knowing the journey of my grandmother have now ended in this dimension, Im at peace, knowing she’s now united with papou (grandpa). All I can do is to remember all beautiful moments i have got to share with her since my childhood."

"She had the funniest dark humour and our kitchen conversations were always endless! Many of you got to witness her on my stories during the years, until dementia took over too much…Mou lipis jiajiam...s’agapo gia panda Om Shanti," the Goodbye actress added. A lot of fans of Elli have commented on the post and are mourning her grandmother's demise.

Elli AvrRam’s work front

Workwise, she was last seen in a cameo in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Be Happy, which was premiered on Amazon Prime Video. After this, she was seen in the music video titled Chandaniya which also featured YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. During promotions of the song, the actors shared romantic pics which fueled dating rumours. However, they later clarified it was a promotional strategy.

On another note, Elli, who turned 35 on July 29, celebrated her special day with her family in Sweden. Talking about her birthday celebration with her loved ones, she shared: “My birthday for me means one year wiser and gratitude for being alive. I always celebrate my birthday in Swedish style, which means I wake up in bed with breakfast, cake, and gifts! It’s how I've been celebrated since childhood and how I always wish to be celebrated. I never bring in the birthday at night. I wake up and celebrate it!"