Updated on: 31 March,2025 11:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent



Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has revealed the first look poster to the sequel of his debut film Kis Kisko Karoon Pyaar. He unveiled it on the occasion of Eid

Kapil Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The first look of Kapil Sharma's highly anticipated comedy caper, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is finally here! After announcing the commencement of the shoot, the makers have now unveiled an exciting glimpse of the much-anticipated sequel, featuring Kapil with a mysterious girl. 


Kapil Sharma's Eid treat


Starring Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh, the film promises to bring back the signature comedy and chaos that made the first installment a hit. The first look poster sees Kapil as a groom. While his face is visible, his bride's face has been covered with a ghunghat. With this, the makers continue the mystery around the leading lady of the film. The first part of the film saw Kapil romance not one but four heroines- Elli AvRam, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sai Lokur, and Manjari Fadnnis. 


Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia the mystery lady? 

In January this year, Mid-day had reported details on the leading lady of the film. After months of searching, the makers found the leading lady in television actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, marking her debut in Hindi films. Nimrit made her acting debut on TV with the show Choti Sardarni. She became a household name with her participation on Bigg Boss 16 and later on Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

About Kis Kisko Karoon Pyaar 2

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. The first part featured Arbaaz Khan, Sai Lokur, Manjari Fadnis, Elli Avram, Simran Kaur Mundi, and Varun Sharma.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma, who is a household name thanks to his comedy specials, reprises his role in this sequel. Insiders confirm that the film will retain its comedy-of-errors theme but with a fresh twist. A source told Mid-day earlier this year, “The shoot for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will follow a packed two-month schedule. The team starts filming in Mumbai before moving to international locations, giving the sequel a grander scale. The makers hope to wrap production within 45 days.” 

 

