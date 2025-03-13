Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia discusses brushing up on her horse riding skills at the Mahalaxmi Race Course before filming a chase scene in Shaunki Sardar’s climax

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia before filming the chase sequence

Having harboured a deep love for horses, actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had learnt horse riding a few years ago. The training has come in handy for the actor in the shoot of her maiden film, Shaunki Sardar. It turns out that the climax of the Punjabi action drama, starring actor-musician Guru Randhawa, has a chase sequence that requires Ahluwalia to be on horseback. Before heading to Amritsar for the schedule, she spent a week brushing up on her riding skills at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

“There is something freeing about riding. As prep for Shaunki Sardar, I [polished] my skills as it had been a while since I did horse riding,” says Ahluwalia, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last year. Elaborating on the chase sequence, she adds, “The action sequences demanded precise control, from sharp turns to fast-paced chases, so I trained rigorously. It wasn’t only about staying on the horse, but understanding its rhythm, and making it look effortless on screen.” The current schedule will be wrapped up next week, in time for the film’s May release.