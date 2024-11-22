Breaking News
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make her movie debut with Punjabi film 'Shaunki Sardar', led by Guru Randhawa

Updated on: 23 November,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Shooting her maiden movie Shaunki Sardar in Melbourne, TV actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says the city serves as a vibrant backdrop to the romantic comedy

Guru Randhawa and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Films seem to be the next stop for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after television soaps and reality shows. She is making her movie debut with the Punjabi offering, Shaunki Sardar, led by singer-actor Guru Randhawa. Yesterday, the team wrapped up the first schedule of the Dheeraj Rattan-directed rom-com in Australia. To Ahluwalia, her maiden film is all about “learning and growing,” and to do that against the scenic backdrop of Melbourne has been pure bliss, she says. “Melbourne’s vibrant backdrop perfectly complements our action-packed narrative. Shooting here felt like a dream—it has a mix of urban charm and natural beauty. Despite the rigorous schedule, the team was always excited because the city has so much to offer,” states the actor, who is looking forward to the December schedule Down Under.  


One’s maiden film can be both an exhilarating as well as daunting affair. Ahluwalia credits her co-star and producer Randhawa for guiding her through the experience. The actor, recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, adds, “Guru is a powerhouse of talent, not just as a singer-actor, but also as a producer. His involvement in every aspect of the film made it feel like a passion project.” 



