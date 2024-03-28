Elvish Yadav visits Siddhivinayak Temple, shares pics

Elvish Yadav, who was released on bail earlier this month in snake venom case, recently visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who was released on bail earlier this month in snake venom case, on Thursday posted pictures of his visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.

He also shared a series of pictures with his family on Instagram, including his parents, grandparents, and other relatives, captioning it "My Backbone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

In photos of his visit to the Siddhivinayak temple, Elvish can be seen paying obeisance with his friends.

Elvish was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest.

He was arrested on March 17 by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, the police arrested two more suspects in the case who were identified as Ishwar and Vinay, both residents of Haryana. and said to be known to Elvish.

An FIR was registered against six people, including Elvish Yadav, at Noida's Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom suspected to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida.

The case was later transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station.

