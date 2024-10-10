Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Emotional Diljit Dosanjh stops concert to honour Ratan Tata This is my small tribute to him

Emotional Diljit Dosanjh stops concert to honour Ratan Tata: 'This is my small tribute to him'

Updated on: 10 October,2024 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a new viral video that has surfaced from his concert, Diljit Dosanjh mentioned how even though he never got the chance to meet Ratan Tata, he had a lasting impact on his life

Emotional Diljit Dosanjh stops concert to honour Ratan Tata: 'This is my small tribute to him'

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article
Emotional Diljit Dosanjh stops concert to honour Ratan Tata: 'This is my small tribute to him'
x
00:00

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to Ratan Tata after hearing about his passing on Wednesday. Diljit was performing in Germany when he found out about the news. In a video from the concert that's now online, Diljit paused his show to honour Ratan Tata’s legacy and shared some important lessons he had learned from him.


Ratan Tata death: Diljit Dosanjh mourns industrialist during concert


Although Diljit Dosanjh mentioned he never got the chance to meet Tata, he said Tata had a lasting impact on his life. He said, “You all know about Ratan Tata. He has passed away. This is my small tribute to him. Today, I feel it is important to take his name because his life — he has always worked hard. Whatever I have heard and read of him, I have never seen him speak anything wrong about anyone.”


The singer further added, “He has always worked hard in his life, did good work, was helpful. This is life, this is how one should be. If there is one thing we can learn from his life, it is that we should work hard, think positive, be helpful and live life to its fullest.”

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Ratan Tata's death:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

About Diljit Dosanjh at his concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh brought a wave of emotion to his fans during his recent concert in Manchester as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. For the very first time, the singer introduced his family to the audience, and videos of this touching moment are now going viral on social media.

While performing, the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor paused to bow in front of a woman, later revealed to be his mother. He hugged her tightly and lifted her hand, proudly announcing to the crowd, "By the way, this is my mom." The emotional exchange brought tears to his mother's eyes.

Diljit then turned to another woman, bowing in front of her and shaking her hand. He introduced her to the audience as his sister, saying, "My family has come here today."

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diljit dosanjh ratan tata Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK