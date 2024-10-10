In a new viral video that has surfaced from his concert, Diljit Dosanjh mentioned how even though he never got the chance to meet Ratan Tata, he had a lasting impact on his life

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article Emotional Diljit Dosanjh stops concert to honour Ratan Tata: 'This is my small tribute to him' x 00:00

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to Ratan Tata after hearing about his passing on Wednesday. Diljit was performing in Germany when he found out about the news. In a video from the concert that's now online, Diljit paused his show to honour Ratan Tata’s legacy and shared some important lessons he had learned from him.

Ratan Tata death: Diljit Dosanjh mourns industrialist during concert

Although Diljit Dosanjh mentioned he never got the chance to meet Tata, he said Tata had a lasting impact on his life. He said, “You all know about Ratan Tata. He has passed away. This is my small tribute to him. Today, I feel it is important to take his name because his life — he has always worked hard. Whatever I have heard and read of him, I have never seen him speak anything wrong about anyone.”

The singer further added, “He has always worked hard in his life, did good work, was helpful. This is life, this is how one should be. If there is one thing we can learn from his life, it is that we should work hard, think positive, be helpful and live life to its fullest.”

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Ratan Tata's death:

About Diljit Dosanjh at his concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh brought a wave of emotion to his fans during his recent concert in Manchester as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. For the very first time, the singer introduced his family to the audience, and videos of this touching moment are now going viral on social media.

While performing, the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor paused to bow in front of a woman, later revealed to be his mother. He hugged her tightly and lifted her hand, proudly announcing to the crowd, "By the way, this is my mom." The emotional exchange brought tears to his mother's eyes.

Diljit then turned to another woman, bowing in front of her and shaking her hand. He introduced her to the audience as his sister, saying, "My family has come here today."

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

