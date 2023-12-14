Actor Emraan Hashmi penned an adorable wish for his wife Parveen Shahani on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary

Pic courtesy/ Emraan Hashmi's Instagram

Listen to this article Emraan Hashmi pens a romantic note for wife Parveen on 17th wedding anniversary x 00:00

Actor Emraan Hashmi on Thursday penned an adorable wish for his wife Parveen Shahani on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Emraan dropped a string of throwback pictures which he captioned, "You are and will always be my most happy place! It's been such a joy irritating you for 17 years (actually 20 years since we first started dating). You look particularly pissed off in the last pic. Happy anniversary baby !!". The 'Jannat' actor shared pictures from their different vacations. Emraan and Parveen tied the knot in December 2006, and they are also parents to a baby boy Ayaan. Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer at the age of 3. He battled hard for 5 years until he was diagnosed cancer-free in 2019.

The 'Jannat' actor shared pictures from their different vacations. Emraan and Parveen tied the knot in December 2006, and they are also parents to a baby boy Ayaan. Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer at the age of 3. He battled hard for 5 years until he was diagnosed cancer-free in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3' in which he portrayed the role of an antagonist. The worst way to approach a negative character is to play it like one, says actor Emraan Hashmi, who decided to portray his "Tiger 3" character like an "anti-hero". Hashmi said he saw his character of Aatish Rehman, an ex-ISI agent, as someone whose ideology does not match with the viewpoint of the protagonist, played by Salman Khan in the film. "You have to tap into the darker side, but eventually the dynamics are the same. You have to be clear about the vision of the director. You bring in your own ideas for the character's journey, the nuances and body language, and finally play him like the hero of his own narrative. Don't play it like a villain because that's the worst way to approach the antagonist as then it becomes unidimensional," Hashmi told PTI in an interview.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

He has still not announced his next project.

(With inputs ANI)