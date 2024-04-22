Emraan Hashmi shoots for 'Ground Zero' in Kashmir

Emraan was thronged recently by fans in Baramulla town when they spotted the actor wearing the uniform of an army officer

Emraan Hashmi

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is nowadays shooting in Kashmir for his movie 'Ground Zero'. Emraan was thronged recently by fans in Baramulla town when they spotted the actor wearing the uniform of an army officer.

Directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, 'Ground Zero' features Emraan as an Indian army officer. The film also stars Sai Tamhankar and Mukesh Tiwari, among others.

Emraan hit news headlines during his Kashmir visit in 2022 when some reports said that he had been attacked by stone pelters in Pahalgam hill station during a film shoot. The actor had rubbished those reports, praising the warmth and hospitality shown by the locals towards him and the film unit.

