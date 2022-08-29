Encore for Ayushmann Khurrana

Breaking News
29 August,2022
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Sources say Khurrana to kick off Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 shoot next month; makers building set in Goregaon for the first schedule

Dream Girl 2 has been in the news over the past few months, with fans eager to see the new adventure Ayushmann Khurrana’s character may have this time around. With the actor having wrapped up the shoot of An Action Hero, it’s now time for him to focus on Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial venture. mid-day has learnt that the sequel will roll in Mumbai next month. A source reveals, “Ayushmann will kick off Dream Girl 2 by mid-September at Royal Palms in Goregaon. A set of a mansion is being created at the site, where a chunk of the movie will be shot. Raaj has lined up a 15-to-20-day schedule.”


While Sara Ali Khan and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash were said to be initially considered to play the leading lady, Ananya Panday has reportedly bagged the role (New dream girl for Ayushmann Khurrana, August 10). The makers, however, have yet to make an official announcement. Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa too have joined the cast.

A sleeper hit at the box office, Dream Girl saw Khurrana play a theatre actor who aces at impersonating female voices and lands in trouble for this trait. The sequel too is said to be a comedy with a social message at its core. 

