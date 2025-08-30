Actress Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani recently confirmed his new relationship by making it official with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. Esha and Bharat parted ways in 2024 after 12 years of marriage

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani shocked everyone by announcing their separation in 2024. The couple, who had been married for 12 years announced their separation and revealed that they will co-parent their daughters, Radhya and Miraya. While the actress has shifted her focus back to acting , Bharat has allegedly found love once again.

Bharat Takhtani confirms his relationship

Bharat Takhtani recently confirmed that he is dating entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. The new lovebirds are currently on holiday in Europe. The latter shared a couple of pictures with Bharat on Instagram story. The caption of the first slide read, “The journey starts here.” In her second story she reposted Bharat’s post, which had the caption, “Welcome to my family.”

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani divorce

Esha and Bharat announced their divorce, issuing a joint statement that read "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you."

Esha is the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She married Bharat, a businessman, at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai in 2012. They later welcomed Radhya in 2017 and Miraya in 2019.

Talking about co-parenting, Esha had previously told The Quint, “When kids are involved, it is important to let your ego aside and have the threshold. At the end of the day, we are parents to these beautiful kids. Let’s give them the best and that’s when I think, when you decide to do that, when you are like that, the other person… he or she has to melt, if it’s possible. And you change the roles. And you co-parent.”

She added, “Two individuals have decided something, let the children not suffer and let our ego aside and let’s try and work it out with these new roles that we have taken on into each other’s lives. For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can’t break. Maybe the other unit has broken but for your kids, be that one unit. I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don’t give up on that.”