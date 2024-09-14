Esha Deol shared a horrific ordeal on an episode of The Male Feminist, where she recalled slapping a man who touched her inappropriately at 'Dus' premiere in Pune

Bollywood actress Esha Deol was in the news because of her divorce from Bharat Takhtani after 11 years of marriage. The actress, who was last seen last year with Suniel Shetty in the OTT series, 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' shared a horrific ordeal on an episode of The Male Feminist, where she recalled slapping a man who touched her inappropriately at 'Dus' premiere in Pune.

Esha Deol recalls slapping a man for touching her inappropriately

She said, “It happened in Pune during the premiere of the film 'Dus' which had Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. So the premiere was there and we were going through the crowd. All the artists were entering one by one when I entered and there were many big and strong bouncers around me too. Despite that, a man from the crowd touched me inappropriately. Something happened to me and my instant reaction was that I held the man’s hand and took him out from the crowd and slapped him.”

Esha Deol urges women to act strongly

She added, “I am not a hot-tempered person, however, if someone does something that is beyond my tolerance level then I can’t help. Also, a woman should definitely react in such situations. Just because men are physically stronger, they cannot take advantage of it. I also believe that women are emotionally stronger.”

About ‘Dus’ movie

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Nitin Manmohan, the action thriller film is based on the Indian Special Investigation Team (SIT) Officers. The movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Kha, Dia Mirza, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The plot of the film follows the head of the ATC, played by Dutt, and his team, as they embark on a mission to prevent a deadly terrorist attack planned by an international terrorist and criminal. The incident was to take place on 10 May, thus explaining the name of the film. The movie was widely loved by the audience upon release and was a commercial, and critical success at the box office. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar duo, the soundtrack of the movie, the song 'Dus Bahane' was well appreciated by the moviegoers.