Esha Gupta has been in a steady relationship with her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar for over five years now.She recently addressed rumours of link up with Hardik Pandya

A long time ago, there were rumours that actress Esha Gupta was in a relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya. Now, the actress has finally set the record straight. She revealed that she was in the "talking" stage with Pandya.

Esha Gupta was dating Hardik Pandya?

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Esha Gupta addressed the link-up rumours with Hardik Pandya. “Yeah, for some time we were talking. I don’t think we were dating, but yeah, we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that ‘maybe it will happen, maybe it won’t’ stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. So it wasn’t dating-dating. We met once or twice, that’s it. So yeah, as I said, it was a couple of months, and then it ended.”

When asked if a relationship between the two could have been possible, Esha said, "Maybe it could have happened," but added that it fizzled out soon.

“There was no drama or bitterness. It just wasn’t meant to be,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya got married to Natasa Stankovic and had a baby with her. The duo got separated last year. Now, Pandya is rumoured to be dating British singer Jasmin Walia.

About Esha Gupta's partner

Esha has been in a steady relationship with her Spanish boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar, for over five years now.

She made her relationship with Manuel public in April 2020 after meeting him in 2019. "Since then, we both knew that we were serious about our relationship. We were very clear that if it goes well, our end goal is marriage. We want to get married and have kids. Manuel knows how much I love babies, and he's ready for fatherhood," the actress said in an earlier interview.

Esha’s culinary venture

Meanwhile, last year, Esha made her foray into the culinary world. The actress launched her fine-dining restaurant Casa Salesas in Madrid. The restaurant promises a fusion of Mediterranean flavours, world cuisine, impeccable service, and a luxurious ambiance.

Talking about her new venture, Esha said, "Launching a fine-dining restaurant in a global hotspot like Madrid is like a dream coming true. I've always been passionate about food and creating memorable dining experiences. This allows me to blend my love for hospitality with my creative vision."

"My dream is to take Casa Salesas all over the world, like they’ve done with Tatel and Toto, and I hope to bring it to India soon," Esha added.