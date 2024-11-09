Natasa Stankovic sheds light on the assumptions people make about her private life, given how she’s constantly trolled for her appearances with friend and fitness coach Aleksandar Alex Ilic

Natasa Stankovic Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Natasa Stankovic breaks silence on people making assumptions about her private life: 'Nobody can shake me’ x 00:00

Actor-model, Natasa Stankovic, who returned to India with her son Agastya, has finally opened up on co-parenting with ex-husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya following their divorce. She also sheds light on the assumptions people make about her private life. For those unversed, she’s constantly trolled for her appearances with friend and fitness coach Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

People’s assumption doesn’t affect Natasa Stankovic

In an interview with the Times of India, Natasa Stankovic asserted that private life should be private, not because there is something to hide. She explains, “At this point and always it's people who don't know me. I don't say anything and I used to never say even before. People can only assume. It can't bother me. I am okay with people assuming, let them assume. I cannot expect people to like me or be on my side. If I want to make everybody happy, I'll just go sell ice cream maybe.”

She adds that she’s aware of the profession she’s chosen which demands her to be in the public eye. However, people’s assumption about her is not the biggest concern. “I just want to live a simple life, with work. I know that the profession that I've chosen you are somewhere in the spotlight. People’s assumption doesn't affect me. I am at peace with myself. I'm at peace with people assuming about me. I know how much I have done in life, where I come from and nothing can shake me. Nobody can shake me,” she states.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s divorce

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their divorce in July. They tied the knot in 2020. Pandya said that he and Natasa have been "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. The 30-year-old added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family. He also said they tried their 'best' and gave their ball, and said the decision is in the "best interest" of both of them.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," Hardik added.