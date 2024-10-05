It looks like Natasa has moved on and is now shifting her focus back to her career. After spending some time in Serbia following the separation, she returned to India for work.

Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic has been in the news after her split from cricketer Hardik Pandya. It looks like she’s moved on and is now shifting her focus back to her career. After spending some time in Serbia following the separation, she returned to India for work. She’s already started filming her first project since the split, and some glimpses of it have been shared.

Natasa Stankovic returns to work after split with Hardik

The details of the project haven’t been shared yet, but it's rumoured to be a music video. According to Pinkvilla, a source mentioned, “Natasa wants to put all her focus now on her work, and that is the reason for her return to India. She was recently spotted shooting for a dance number in Chandigarh and this will mark her first project after her separation from Hardik. She is being very selective about her work now and is giving it her all to make this one of the most amazing dance numbers to have come out in recent times.”

Natasa was last seen on screen in the web series Flesh in 2020, and before that, she appeared in special songs for Jhootha Kahin Ka, Yaaram, and Body in 2019. After facing recent public attention around her personal life, she’s now ready to focus on her work again.

Natasa Stankovic announces her divorce with Hardik

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have formally announced their separation on 18 July, 2024. Months after speculation of their divorce, the former couple has announced the same.

In a post, Natasa penned, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

She further wrote, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

About Hardik and Natasa:

Divorce rumours started during the Indian Premier League 2024 when Hardik didn't post anything for Nataša's birthday. There were also reports that she deleted their wedding pictures, but the photos later reappeared, leaving many to wonder if they were ever removed in the first place.

When Hardik and the Indian cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, everyone in the country congratulated them except Nataša, which fueled the rumours even more. He also arrived solo for the grand Ambani wedding that concluded recently.