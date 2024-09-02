Natasa Stankovic has returned to Mumbai for the first time after she announced her divorce from Hardik Pandya. She has shared a picture of herself from inside the flight

Natasa Stankovic returned to Mumbai. Pic/Instagram

Natasa Stankovic fled from Mumbai when the divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya were at their peak. Later, the duo, through a collab post, announced their separation. Since then, Natasa hadn't returned to Mumbai until yesterday when she dropped a picture of herself from a flight.

Natasa Stankovic Returns to Mumbai

The model took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of herself from the flight. Later, she shared a video of herself sitting in a car with the message, "Hello Mumbai." This is the first time Natasa has returned to the city since announcing her divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya.

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's Divorce

The couple announced their divorce in a collab post, but for a long time, people were unaware of the reason behind their separation. Recently, an insider told Times Now that Pandya was the reason behind the couple's split.

The insider shared, "He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realized that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match up with him, but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process, so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace, hence she decided to take a step back."

The insider further continued, “She mulled over it, but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision for Natasa, but it didn’t come in one day or one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her.”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's Divorce Post

In a long post, they shared that it was a mutual yet tough decision for the couple and added that they would continue to co-parent their son, Agastya. Their statement reads, “After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we grew a family."

It further added, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Recently, rumours circulated that just months after announcing his separation from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik has started seeing singer Jasmin Walia, and they went on a vacation together.