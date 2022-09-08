Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Even at this age she performs on stage for hours

‘Even at this age, she performs on stage for hours’

Updated on: 08 September,2022 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Nawaz’s producer-wife Aaliya revives biopic on folk artiste Teejan Bai; intends to roll film by year-end

‘Even at this age, she performs on stage for hours’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with wife Aaliya


Of the many films that were affected by the pandemic was Aaliya Siddiqui’s next production, a biopic based on the life of Chhattisgarh’s legendary folk artiste, Teejan Bai. Now, the producer is ready to put the project — that was announced in 2019 and will see actor-husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a prominent role — back on track. It is heard that Aaliya has locked the final script of the yet-untitled drama, which will trace the journey of one of the greatest exponents of Pandvani, a traditional performing art form involving narration of tales from the Mahabharata with musical accompaniments.


Also Read: First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's never-seen-before avatar in 'Haddi'

Teejan Bai
Teejan Bai


For Aaliya, being able to bring Padma Vibhushan Teejan Bai’s achievements on screen is a matter of immense pride. “I’ve always wanted to make a film on Amma. Even at this age, she performs on stage for hours and doesn’t forget a single word. It’s admirable how she fought the norms created by society, at a time when women barely had the right to speak up. It’s my honour to show her life story to the audiences. I had acquired the [necessary] rights before the pandemic, and I’m hoping to start the shoot by the year-end,” she says, adding that they are currently scouting for a director who can translate her vision on the screen. While Aaliya was originally keen to rope in Vidya Balan for the lead role, the reshuffling of dates after the pandemic may render that difficult. The producer will announce the final cast before taking the film on floors.

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
nawazuddin siddiqui bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK