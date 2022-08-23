Even the best needs rest

Breaking News
23 August,2022
With Laal Singh Chaddha behind him, sources say Khan to head to US for two-month break before he kicks off his next

Aamir Khan


Laal Singh Chaddha', Khan has chalked out a two-month trip to the US that will be a downtime of sorts for him after the frenetic pace of the past few months.

RS Prasanna
RS Prasanna

A source reveals, “Given his perfectionist streak, Aamir had single-mindedly dedicated the past three years to Advait Chandan’s directorial venture. The actor wanted to take some time off before he got consumed by his next project. While the audience’s response to 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been heartbreaking, he has taken it in his stride. The actor wants to utilise the next few weeks to negotiate international sector release plans for the 'Forrest Gump' adaptation, while also enjoying the much-deserved break.” After he is back in the bay by October-end, he will dive headlong into the shoot of the sports drama.

